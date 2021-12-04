State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Kim Burton Garland Sells 9,815 Shares

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $505,276.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kim Burton Garland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Kim Burton Garland sold 19,281 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $991,621.83.

On Monday, November 15th, Kim Burton Garland sold 61,366 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $3,152,371.42.

On Friday, November 12th, Kim Burton Garland sold 25,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,286,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.36. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STFC. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,718,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,047,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,975,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,163,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

