StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on StarTek in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of StarTek in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StarTek presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

SRT stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $162.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03. StarTek has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $172.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in StarTek by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in StarTek by 11.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in StarTek during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in StarTek during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in StarTek by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95,225 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

