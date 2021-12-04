Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,100 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 321,800 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 199,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ STRR opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.13. Star Equity has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). Star Equity had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Star Equity news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 5,916 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $62,177.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRR. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Equity during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Star Equity in the first quarter worth $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Star Equity in the third quarter worth $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Equity in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Star Equity in the second quarter worth $131,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

