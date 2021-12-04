Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $290,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $47,428.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,748 shares of company stock worth $1,565,487. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE:SMP opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

