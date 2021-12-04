Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in November

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SBLUY opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. Stabilus has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

