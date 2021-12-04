SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of SSEZY opened at $21.37 on Friday. SSE has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

