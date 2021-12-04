SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.32. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

