Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Up to $32.05

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.05, but opened at $33.36. Squarespace shares last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 3,594 shares traded.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

Get Squarespace alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Squarespace’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.