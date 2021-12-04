Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 1,315 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $131,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $56,466.45.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $344,820.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $55,335.72.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $389,790.00.

Shares of SPT opened at $97.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.61. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -211.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sprout Social by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sprout Social by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

