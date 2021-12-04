SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 23,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 297,847 shares.The stock last traded at $68.36 and had previously closed at $71.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.35.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $2,246,340.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,610. 30.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 645,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,952,000 after acquiring an additional 331,862 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 678.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 353,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,453,000 after acquiring an additional 308,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,658,000 after acquiring an additional 271,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,897,000 after acquiring an additional 216,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,007,000 after buying an additional 212,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

