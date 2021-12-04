Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.75.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $114.21 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $108.08 and a 52 week high of $185.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average of $142.39.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $93,642,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 5.4% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Splunk by 20.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,729 shares of the software company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Splunk by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,856 shares of the software company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

