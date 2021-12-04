Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.83. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.76.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.72. 835,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

