Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS EDTXF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.20. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.15. Spectral Medical has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.60.
About Spectral Medical
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.