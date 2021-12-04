Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS EDTXF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.20. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.15. Spectral Medical has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

