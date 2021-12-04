Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

SWN stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

