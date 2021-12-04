SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) Price Down 24.3% This Week

SONM (BEP-20) (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. SONM (BEP-20) has a market capitalization of $16.41 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of SONM (BEP-20) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM (BEP-20) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000698 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SONM (BEP-20) has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00238564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SONM (BEP-20) Coin Profile

SNM is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM (BEP-20)’s total supply is 44,400,000 coins. SONM (BEP-20)’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM (BEP-20) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM (BEP-20) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM (BEP-20) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM (BEP-20) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

