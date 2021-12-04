Sologenic Price Tops $5.45 on Top Exchanges (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Sologenic has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $4.79 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.45 or 0.00010460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sologenic has traded up 61.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00060745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00068045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.48 or 0.07747312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00087304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,272.98 or 1.00378431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,951,557 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

