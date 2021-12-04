Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

