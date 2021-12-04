Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.95

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.95 and traded as low as $82.88. Sodexo shares last traded at $82.88, with a volume of 195 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.91.

About Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

