Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan Sells 12,778 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total transaction of $4,132,405.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37.

On Monday, November 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.24, for a total transaction of $13,659,666.56.

On Friday, October 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $11,599,060.00.

SNOW stock opened at $345.11 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth $2,156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 44.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 14.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth $46,856,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $2,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

