Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $16.33 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The firm had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 872.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 600,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 360,311 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 768.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 406,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,557 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $7,574,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

