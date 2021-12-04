Smith Anglin Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,992 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.18.

NYSE GE opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.40, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

