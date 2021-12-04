SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWYUF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS CWYUF remained flat at $$23.61 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.15. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

