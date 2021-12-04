SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Update

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,700 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 240,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLRC. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

SLRC stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.21. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.