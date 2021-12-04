Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,331,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,451,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,323. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $149.41 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.94 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.73. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.