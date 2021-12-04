SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SITIY opened at $34.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56. SITC International has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $45.73.

Get SITC International alerts:

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for SITC International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITC International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.