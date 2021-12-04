Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 1,050 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. CF Industries comprises approximately 1.9% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. FMR LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316,929 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth $35,344,000. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its position in CF Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,235,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,915,000 after buying an additional 666,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after buying an additional 571,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth $28,891,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

CF Industries stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,950. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

