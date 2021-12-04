Sippican Capital Advisors Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Booking by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Booking by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,420,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Booking by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,075,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in Booking by 16.8% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,807,000 after buying an additional 40,714 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,114.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,405.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,305.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,713.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

