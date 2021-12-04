Sippican Capital Advisors Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in V.F. were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in V.F. by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

NYSE VFC opened at $74.51 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.02%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

