Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Shares Down 2.3%

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) shares traded down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.27. 2,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 25.28% of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.