Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Update

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 516,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 783,808 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,433,000. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

SVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $656.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.98. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. Analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.