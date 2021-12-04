Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) PT Raised to $39.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.40) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

SRRA opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). Research analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Oncology news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $128,542.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after buying an additional 295,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,979,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

