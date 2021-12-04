Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,812 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sierra Oncology were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $349.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.84. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.32). On average, analysts predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 5,601 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $128,542.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

