Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $25.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.