Short Interest in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Drops By 28.2%

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VYGG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,434. Vy Global Growth has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $823,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

