Short Interest in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Expands By 23.2%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,500 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 381,800 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:OLB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 301,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,136. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. The OLB Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The OLB Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The OLB Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The OLB Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About The OLB Group

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

