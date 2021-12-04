Short Interest in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Declines By 31.2%

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the October 31st total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.77. 44,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,252. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. First of Long Island had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

