Short Interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Declines By 21.8%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,100 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 727,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $3,791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $3,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 997.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 185,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 177,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $10.22. 304,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,529. The company has a market capitalization of $344.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.03. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

