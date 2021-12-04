Short Interest in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Decreases By 22.6%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,025,512 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Synaptics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNA stock opened at $280.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $77.82 and a 52-week high of $298.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

