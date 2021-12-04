Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Declines By 29.8%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,900 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 669,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,547,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SFTBY opened at $23.26 on Friday. SoftBank Group has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

