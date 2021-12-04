Short Interest in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Decreases By 27.5%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,600 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the October 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 267.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 52,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REVG. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

REV Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 124,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. REV Group has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

