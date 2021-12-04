Short Interest in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Rises By 24.9%

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,700 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 181,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 234,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE RENN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,406. Renren has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $28.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in Renren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,702,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renren during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renren during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Renren by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

