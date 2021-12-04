Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Decreases By 22.7%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $54.56 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $38.15 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

