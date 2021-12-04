Short Interest in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Drops By 29.3%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NRXP traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,281. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, insider Robert Besthof sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $470,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $7,407,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $4,234,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $415,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,399,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.