Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Declines By 21.9%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Nitches stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. Nitches has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.46.
Nitches Company Profile
