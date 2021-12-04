Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Declines By 21.9%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Nitches stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. Nitches has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.46.

Nitches Company Profile

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. It products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home décor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

