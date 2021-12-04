Short Interest in Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Rises By 18.7%

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Kemira Oyj stock remained flat at $$15.25 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. Kemira Oyj has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Get Kemira Oyj alerts:

Kemira Oyj Company Profile

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Kemira Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemira Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.