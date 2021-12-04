Short Interest in Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Rises By 18.7%

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Kemira Oyj stock remained flat at $$15.25 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. Kemira Oyj has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $15.25.
Kemira Oyj Company Profile
