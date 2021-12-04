Short Interest in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Decreases By 25.1%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,500 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 496,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

KELYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Kelly Services by 106,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.60. 120,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,610. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

