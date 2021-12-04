Short Interest in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Decreases By 24.7%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,150. JFrog has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $73.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.08.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,535 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,289 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

