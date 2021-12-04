Short Interest in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Decreases By 21.3%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 809,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink cut their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $424,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,339 shares of company stock valued at $16,741,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,666,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.82. 409,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,277. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 120.93 and a beta of 1.55.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

