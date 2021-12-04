Short Interest in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Drops By 20.2%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,100 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 786,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

NYSE INSP opened at $207.57 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

