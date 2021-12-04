Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Decreases By 19.7%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 655,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $49,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INM stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

